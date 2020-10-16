UrduPoint.com
Liberty Eyes Steel Ops From Germany's Thyssenkrupp

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Fri 16th October 2020 | 02:20 PM

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :Liberty Steel Group, owned by India-British billionaire Sanjeev Gupta, said Friday it had made a non-binding indicative offer for the steel activities of German industrial giant Thyssenkrupp.

Liberty said in a statement that it "is open to intensify the dialogue with Thyssenkrupp and would like to engage in further due diligence to present a potential binding offer".

