Libraries Authority Takes Part in Islamic Manuscripts Expo in Rabat

RIYADH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Dec, 2022 ) :The libraries Authority (LA) has organized the Islamic Manuscripts and Species Exposition in cooperation with the National Committee for education, Culture and Science and King Abdulaziz Public library, an event coinciding with the meeting of the 43rd Consultative and Executive Council, an affiliate of the ISESCO, held from 21 - 24 December in the Moroccan city of Rabat, it was reported here today.

During the exhibition, some of the most rare international manuscripts and world metal coins in addition to the three-international-language manuscript platform, recently launched by the LA were displayed. -