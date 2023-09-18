Open Menu

Libya Accident Kills 4 Greek Rescue Team Members: Ministry

Umer Jamshaid Published September 18, 2023 | 08:30 AM

Libya accident kills 4 Greek rescue team members: ministry

Derna, Libya, Sept 18 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Sep, 2023 ) :Four members of a Greek rescue team sent to Libya after the devastating floods that hit Derna were killed in a road accident on Sunday, a Libyan minister said.

Othman Abdeljalil, health minister in the administration that runs the east of the country, told reporters they died while the team was en route from Benghazi to Derna, 300 kilometres (185 miles) to the east.

"The team was made up of 19 members. Four of them died and the other 15 were injured," Abdeljalil told a press conference in Derna.

"Eight are in a stable condition and the other seven are critical," he said.

The minister said the accident took place when their vehicle collided with a car carrying a Libyan family.

Three people in the car died and two were seriously injured, he said.

In Athens, the Greek National Defence General Staff initially said in a statement that the rescue team's coach was in collision with a vehicle coming in the opposite direction.

That statement spoke only of "minor injuries" among the team members.

But later Sunday, state-run ERT television reported that three members of the Greek rescue team had been killed and two others were missing.

The Greek army statement said an operation to collect the personnel in Benghazi and repatriate them was underway.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Army Vehicle Car Died Road Accident Athens Libya Sunday Family TV From Coach

Recent Stories

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI ..

Emirates Health Services signs MoU to implement AI-based system to strengthen pa ..

8 hours ago
 Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China ..

Mariam Almheiri heads UAE delegation at G77+China Summit in Cuba

10 hours ago
 Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owner ..

Federation of UAE Chambers calls on business owners to participate in 1st Gulf- ..

11 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review a ..

Saqr Ghobash, Chinese top parliamentarian review advancing cooperation

11 hours ago
 Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Inte ..

Sharjah Islamic Bank Introduces Screen Reader Integration for its Mobile Banking ..

11 hours ago
 US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mos ..

US Ambassador to UAE visits Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque

14 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed offers condolences to Ali, Obaid and Hamad Salem Be ..

14 hours ago
 Over one million people engage with national campa ..

Over one million people engage with national campaign for security and safety at ..

15 hours ago
 Ducab Group cements its position as effective part ..

Ducab Group cements its position as effective partner to Emirati professionals r ..

16 hours ago
 G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cu ..

G77+China seeks to contribute to COP28 success: Cuban Ambassador

16 hours ago
 Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews ..

Sharjah Broadcasting Authority delegation reviews latest media technologies at I ..

17 hours ago
 Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the La ..

Sarhad University Expands Its Horizons with the Launch of Islamabad Campus

17 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous