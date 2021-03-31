UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Authorities Release 120 Captured Pro-Haftar Fighters

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Wed 31st March 2021 | 07:10 PM

Libya authorities release 120 captured pro-Haftar fighters

Zawiyah, Libya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2021 ) :Authorities in western Libya released 120 fighters from a rival eastern force on Wednesday, the latest move towards reconciliation in a UN-backed peace process after years of violence.

The men were fighting for the 107th Brigade under the command of eastern military strongman Khalifa Haftar, who in April 2019 launched an offensive to seize Tripoli from a unity government.

The fighters had been captured near the western city of Zawiya that same month.

On Wednesday, dressed in loose white cotton and matching skullcaps, they were released following a ceremony in Zawiya, 45 kilometres (30 miles) east of Tripoli.

Abdallah al-Lafi, vice-president of the country's new presidential council, gave a speech in which he praised the liberation of the prisoners as "a concession in the interests of the nation" and called for further reconciliation and rebuilding.

After the ceremony at a sports ground in Zawiya, the prisoners were released and reunited with their families.

Libya has been ravaged by bloodshed since the fall and killing of dictator Moamer Kadhafi in a NATO-backed 2011 revolt.

An array of armed groups arose to fill the vacuum, and many coalesced around the unity government or around Haftar, who backed an eastern administration.

The two camps, each supported by foreign powers, fought for more than a year before Haftar was forced to retreat.

In October they signed a truce, setting in motion a UN-led process that saw a new transitional government installed in February.

The deal had also led to the release of several dozen prisoners by January.

The new executive is charged with organising national elections set for December 2021.

Related Topics

Sports Tripoli Same Libya January February April October December 2019 Cotton Dictator From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Dubai Municipality, RTA join &#039;AI Code Hub&#03 ..

44 minutes ago

Global Village claims hat-trick of wins at 2021 Mi ..

44 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber organises webinar on investment ..

44 minutes ago

ECC decision to allow import of cotton, sugar from ..

57 minutes ago

Sublime Commercial Investment acquires AED 3.5 bn ..

60 minutes ago

The New Era of Stabilization: vivo X60 Pro Enables ..

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.