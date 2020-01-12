UrduPoint.com
Libya Ceasefire Agreed After Months Of Fighting

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 3 minutes ago Sun 12th January 2020 | 07:00 PM

Libya ceasefire agreed after months of fighting

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jan, 2020 ) :Both sides in Libya's conflict agreed to a ceasefire from Sunday to end nine months of fighting following weeks of international diplomacy and calls for a truce by power-brokers Russia and Turkey.

The oil-rich North African country has been wracked by bloody turmoil since a NATO-backed uprising killed long-time dictator Moamer Kadhafi in 2011, with multiple foreign powers now involved.

Since April last year, the UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli has been under attack from forces loyal to eastern-based strongman Khalifa Haftar, which days ago captured the strategic coastal city of Sirte.

Late on Saturday, Haftar's forces announced a ceasefire starting at midnight (Sunday 00:00 local time, Saturday 2200 GMT) in line with a joint call by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin.

Early Sunday the head of the GNA, Fayez al-Sarraj, also announced his acceptance of the ceasefire, saying it had taken effect at the start of Sunday.

The UN mission in Libya welcomed the announcements and called on all parties "to respect the ceasefire" and to support efforts to launch an inter-Libyan dialogue.

