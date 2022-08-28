UrduPoint.com

Libya Clashes Death Toll Rises To 32, And 159 Wounded: Ministry

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 28, 2022 | 03:30 PM

Libya clashes death toll rises to 32, and 159 wounded: ministry

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :Clashes between backers of Libya's rival governments killed at least 32 people, the health ministry said Sunday in a new toll, after a battle that sparked fears of major new conflict.

Armed groups had exchanged fire that damaged several hospitals and set buildings on fire starting Friday evening, the worst fighting in the Libyan capital since a landmark 2020 ceasefire.

A cautious calm had set in by Saturday evening, an AFP correspondent said.

