Libya condemns exploding a mosque in Pakistan

Tripoli, Libya,, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :Libya has condemned the explosion that took place in a mosque in Peshawar, Pakistan, resulting in a number of deaths and injuries.

In a statement today, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs described the incident as a criminal act, confirming its absolute rejection of all kinds of violence, extremism and terrorism whatever their reasons and minifestations.

Libya's statement extended condolence to the families of the victims and to the government and people of Pakistan, wishing the injured a speedy recovery.