Libya demands actions by Sweden authorities against burning Quran

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :-- The Libyan Foreign Ministry on Thursday demanded actions by Swedish authorities against the burning of the Muslim holy book Quran by protesters in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

"The State of Libya condemns the burning of a copy of the holy Quran by an extremist outside the central mosque in Sweden's Stockholm after the prayer of Eid Al-Adha holiday," the ministry said in a statement.

"Such acts clearly contradict international efforts to spread tolerance and moderation and denounce extremism," it said, demanding clear actions by Swedish authorities against those who commit such acts.

On Wednesday, a person, reportedly an Iraqi immigrant living in Sweden, burned a copy of the Quran outside the central mosque of Stockholm.

In similar incidents in January, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, and repeated the move in front of a mosque in Denmark's capital Copenhagen a week later.