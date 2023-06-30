Open Menu

Libya Demands Actions By Sweden Authorities Against Burning Quran

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 30, 2023 | 05:20 PM

Libya demands actions by Sweden authorities against burning Quran

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2023 ) :-- The Libyan Foreign Ministry on Thursday demanded actions by Swedish authorities against the burning of the Muslim holy book Quran by protesters in Stockholm, the capital of Sweden.

"The State of Libya condemns the burning of a copy of the holy Quran by an extremist outside the central mosque in Sweden's Stockholm after the prayer of Eid Al-Adha holiday," the ministry said in a statement.

"Such acts clearly contradict international efforts to spread tolerance and moderation and denounce extremism," it said, demanding clear actions by Swedish authorities against those who commit such acts.

On Wednesday, a person, reportedly an Iraqi immigrant living in Sweden, burned a copy of the Quran outside the central mosque of Stockholm.

In similar incidents in January, Rasmus Paludan, the leader of the Danish far-right political party Hard Line, burned a copy of the Quran in front of the Turkish embassy in Stockholm, and repeated the move in front of a mosque in Denmark's capital Copenhagen a week later.

Related Topics

Stockholm Sweden Libya Denmark January Prayer Mosque Muslim

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Ind ..

UAE leaders congratulate President of Congo on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of ..

DEWA sponsors sports treatment hall for people of determination at Senses

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 June 2023

8 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's ..

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 30 June 2023 - Today's Gold Price in Pakistan

8 hours ago
 UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on deat ..

UAE Leaders send condolences to Saudi King on death of Prince Saud bin Abdullah

18 hours ago
 Sports championships benchmark standard for gaugin ..

Sports championships benchmark standard for gauging athletes&#039; performance: ..

18 hours ago
Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

Abdullah bin Zayed congratulates new Greek FM

19 hours ago
 UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles o ..

UAE Leaders congratulate President of Seychelles on Independence Day

19 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wi ..

Sharjah Ruler exchanges Eid greetings with well-wishers

19 hours ago
 Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns bu ..

Global Council for Tolerance and Peace condemns burning copies of Holy Quran in ..

19 hours ago
 UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with ..

UAE President exchanges Eid Al Adha greetings with Turkish President, Kuwaiti Pr ..

21 hours ago
 Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

Saqr Ghobash meets Saudi Crown Prince

22 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous