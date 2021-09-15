UrduPoint.com

Libya Fighters Battle Chad Rebels On Border: Report

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 11 minutes ago Wed 15th September 2021 | 02:10 AM

Libya fighters battle Chad rebels on border: report

Tripoli, Sept 14 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2021 ) :Forces loyal to eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar carried out an operation Tuesday against a Chadian armed opposition group along Libya's southern border, media close to Haftar reported.

Special forces of the Tarek ben Ziyad battalion, one of the units loyal to Haftar, carried out a "vast operation... against the mercenaries and Chadian opposition elements present on Libyan territory," the Libya al-Hadath television channel reported.

It said the forces targeted the rebel positions "on the southern border".

One member of the battalion was reportedly killed and the units "destroyed several armoured vehicles".

Several Chadian rebel groups are based in Libya, Sudan and border areas between the countries, including the Front for Alternation and Concord in Chad (FACT).

Chad's veteran ruler Idriss Deby Itno was killed in April during fighting between the army and FACT rebels.

FACT said in a statement that one of its positions was attacked by "the brigade known as Tarek ben Ziyad, supported by Sudanese fighters and flanked by officers from the French army's Barkhane mission".

It said the fighting took place "in Chadian territory".

Plunged into chaos in 2011 when Moamer Kadhafi's regime collapsed, Libya has been divided between rival power centres and torn by bloody conflict involving militias, foreign fighters and jihadist groups.

Related Topics

Army Vehicles Concord Chad Sudan Libya April Border Media TV From Opposition

Recent Stories

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-fina ..

Al Wahda confirm AFC Champions League quarter-final ticket against Sharjah

21 minutes ago
 Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 ..

Sotrovimab proves successful in treating Covid-19 patients: SEHA

36 minutes ago
 Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Hou ..

Mohammed bin Rashid terminates services of MBR Housing Executive Director

2 hours ago
 95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures ..

95% surge in public trust in COVID countermeasures: UAE Government media briefin ..

3 hours ago
 Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli ..

Bin Touq affirms significant growth in UAE-Israeli business relations since sign ..

4 hours ago
 Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Ministe ..

Syrian Charge d' Affairs calls on Interior Minister

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.