Libya FM Suspended Days Before International Conference

Sun 07th November 2021 | 01:40 AM

Tripoli, Nov 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Nov, 2021 ) :Libya's presidential council has suspended Foreign Minister Najla al-Mangoush from her duties and barred her from travel, a spokeswoman said Saturday, days before a major international conference.

The council opened an inquiry into alleged "administrative breaches" by Mangoush, spokeswoman Najla Weheba told the Libya Panorama television channel, while El-Marsad news website close to eastern-based Khalifa Haftar said she took foreign policy decisions without consulting the council.

US Vice President Kamala Harris is due to join French President Emmanuel Macron and other world leaders at a conference on Libya in Paris on November 12.

