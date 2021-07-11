UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Imposes Curbs As Virus Cases Hit New High

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Sun 11th July 2021 | 10:30 PM

Libya imposes curbs as virus cases hit new high

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Libya on Sunday imposed sweeping restrictions to stem the spread of coronavirus as recorded cases hit a new high, with experts warning of a "critical" situation.

For the next two weeks, cafes must close, weddings and organised funerals with mourners are barred, and the use of public transport is banned, Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah said in a decree.

Restaurants can only serve food via deliveries, while people must wear a mask and observe social distancing rules in shops and markets.

National Centre for Disease Control head Badreddine al-Najjar warned of a "critical" situation, due to the rapid increase in infections.

In past weeks, daily recorded cases have not exceeded 400 a day.

But numbers spiked this week, with health officials recording 2,854 cases in 48 hours, according to latest official figures.

Libya is struggling to emerge from decades of violence and political rivalries following its descent into chaos in the aftermath of the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that ousted dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

The new measures come just days after the borders were closed with North African neighbour Tunisia, where the health system is struggling to cope with an influx of patients with Covid-19.

Libya, a country of less than seven million, has officially recorded 204,090 cases including 3,240 deaths. Just over 425,000 people have been vaccinated.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tunisia Libya Sunday Market Dictator From Million Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Four-day holiday for Eid Al Adha for public sector

2 hours ago

Sharjah Chamber, Emirates Development Bank sign Mo ..

2 hours ago

DCD, Dubai&#039;s Committee for Building Permit Pr ..

2 hours ago

Umm Al Qaiwain achieves score of 97 percent in Sec ..

3 hours ago

Emirates Food Security Council holds second meetin ..

3 hours ago

Abu Dhabi Health Services opens two new orthopedic ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.