Libya Journalists Caught In The Crossfire

Muhammad Irfan 59 seconds ago Sun 15th September 2019 | 09:00 AM

Tripoli, Sept 15 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Sep, 2019 ) :In a country splintered by conflict and propaganda wars, Libya's journalists are caught in the crossfire between battle fronts and partisan employers, exposing them to risks on the ground.

Fighting that erupted in early April when eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar launched an offensive on the capital Tripoli has only exacerbated the cleavages in the country's already fragmented mediascape.

The battle pits the forces of Tripoli's UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) against fighters loyal to Haftar, who backs a parallel administration in eastern Libya.

The rival sides each run their own news agencies and official television channels.

And Libya's private media outlets have dug in too -- taking sides and thereby exposing their journalists to potential reprisals.

"Because of the conflict... journalists in Libya can't do their normal work anymore," Mohamed al-Najem, who runs the Libyan Center for Freedom of Press (LCFP), told AFP.

Threats and attacks since the 2011 ouster of longtime leader Moamer Kadhafi have prompted several private television networks established by businessmen and politicians in the years immediately after his fall to pull out and transmit from abroad.

Some new outlets have followed suit, broadcasting politically charged content from overseas.

