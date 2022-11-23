UrduPoint.com

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 23, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Libya launches national cancer treatment program

TRIPOLI, Nov. 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Nov, 2022 ) :Libyan Prime Minister Abdul-Hamed Dbeibah on Tuesday launched a national program to organize the treatment of cancer patients, including establishing a new government agency and a database, and localizing patients in the country.

The new agency will be responsible for developing and implementing necessary policies, plans and programs to treat cancer, and the database is to determine the needs of and necessary medicines for cancer patients, according to a statement issued by the government's information office.

Dbeibah also approved the National Document for Cancer Prevention and Early Detection that entails an awareness and prevention campaign until February 2024, after which "the mandatory examination phase for all Libyan women over the age of 35 will begin," the statement said.

Due to years of armed conflict and insecurity, Libyan authorities have been struggling to provide proper basic services, mainly healthcare and education, for the people.

