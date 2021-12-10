UrduPoint.com

Libya Launches Services Projects To Ensure Security For Development

Sumaira FH 1 minute ago Fri 10th December 2021 | 02:10 PM

Libya launches services projects to ensure security for development

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Libyan Privatization and Investment board on Thursday launched a number of services projects, involving healthcare, agriculture, tourism, education, industry, energy, transportation, services, and real estate.

Jamal Nuwesri, chairman of the Board, noted the importance of security for achieving development.

"Security is crucial for development, especially for a country that depends entirely on oil," Nuwesri said during a ceremony attended by Minister of Economy and Trade Mohamed al-Huwaij in the capital Tripoli.

"Even though we are going in the right path, there are many obstacles we need to overcome, mainly security, stability, and comprehensive development," he added.

The chairman also stressed the importance of utilizing all the resources in the country to achieve development and encourage investment in all fields.

Nuwesri expressed hope that the projects would support the national economy and help diversify sources of income in Libya.

Related Topics

Education Agriculture Oil Tripoli Libya All Industry

Recent Stories

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

PNCA starts Guitar classes today

49 minutes ago
 DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bi ..

DHA&#039;s Nabadat initiative wins the Mohammed Bin Fahd Foundation Internationa ..

1 hour ago
 Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures o ..

Stocks dip in Asia ahead of US inflation figures on 10th Dec, 2021

49 minutes ago
 Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 ..

Karachi Green Line Service to accommodate 135,000 passengers daily: Farrukh

1 hour ago
 US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East ..

US Secretary of State Discusses Iran, Middle East With Israeli Defense Minister

1 hour ago
 IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

IRSA releases 87275 cusecs water

1 hour ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.