Libya launches services projects to ensure security for development

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2021 ) :The Libyan Privatization and Investment board on Thursday launched a number of services projects, involving healthcare, agriculture, tourism, education, industry, energy, transportation, services, and real estate.

Jamal Nuwesri, chairman of the Board, noted the importance of security for achieving development.

"Security is crucial for development, especially for a country that depends entirely on oil," Nuwesri said during a ceremony attended by Minister of Economy and Trade Mohamed al-Huwaij in the capital Tripoli.

"Even though we are going in the right path, there are many obstacles we need to overcome, mainly security, stability, and comprehensive development," he added.

The chairman also stressed the importance of utilizing all the resources in the country to achieve development and encourage investment in all fields.

Nuwesri expressed hope that the projects would support the national economy and help diversify sources of income in Libya.