Libya legislative vote rescheduled for January: parliament

Tripoli, Oct 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Libya's legislative elections have been postponed until January, the country's eastern-based parliament said on Tuesday, instead of being held on December 24 as planned.

"The election for members of the House of Representatives will take place 30 days after the presidential vote," still scheduled for December 24, parliamentary spokesman Abdullah Bliheg told a press conference.