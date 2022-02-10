UrduPoint.com

Libya Media Report Shooting Targeting PM's Car

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 10, 2022 | 05:30 PM

Libya media report shooting targeting PM's car

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Feb, 2022 ) :Libyan Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah's car was targeted by gunfire overnight, local media reported, without specifying whether he had been inside.

The reports were not confirmed by officials.

The prime minister's social media feeds had published nothing on the subject, and spokesman Mohamed Hamouda did not respond to several attempts by AFP to contact him.

A police official told AFP on condition of anonymity that security services had received "no indication of gunfire in Tripoli".

The news came as the wartorn country's parliament, based in eastern Libya hundreds of miles (kilometres) from the capital, prepared to vote on a replacement for Dbeibah.

The premier, who had a mandate to lead the country to elections set for December last year but which were ultimately abandoned, has said he will only cede power to an elected government.

Hours before the reported shooting, Dbeibah had met dozens of supporters who had gathered at Martyrs' Square in Tripoli to protest against the parliament's attempts to remove him.

Libya has been torn apart by regional, tribal and ideological divisions since the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

A landmark ceasefire in late 2020 had cleared the way for United Nations-led efforts to bring an end to a decade of violence.

Dbeibah's unity government took office in early 2021 but when December 24 elections were cancelled amid deep divisions over their legal basis and several controversial candidates, his rivals charged that his mandate had ended.

The push to remove him has triggered fears of a return to east-west divisions and parallel governments.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Protest Police Martyrs Shaheed Parliament Vote Social Media Car Tripoli Lead Libya December 2020 Dictator Media From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among ..

PBM distributes financial assistance cheques among people

1 minute ago
 France make two changes for Ireland

France make two changes for Ireland

1 minute ago
 Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 F ..

Japanese Film Festival Online 2022 Announced: 11 Films to be virtually screened ..

2 minutes ago
 Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic me ..

Strolz repeats father's winning feat in Olympic men's Alpine combined

2 minutes ago
 MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

MWMC serves notices to seven cattle pen owners

2 minutes ago
 Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff t ..

Russia May Advise Non-Essential Diplomatic Staff to Leave Ukraine - Lavrov

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>