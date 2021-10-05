Libya parliament adopts law on legislative polls

Tripoli, Oct 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Oct, 2021 ) :Libya's parliament on Monday passed a law on legislative elections, a spokesman said, ahead of a planned national vote set for December 24 under a UN-led peace process.

The legislature "passed a law on elections to the House of Representatives during Monday's sitting," Abdullah Bliheg wrote on Twitter, three weeks after its speaker Aguila Saleh passed a presidential elections law opponents said bypassed protocol.