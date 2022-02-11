UrduPoint.com

Libya Parliament Names Rival PM In Challenge To Unity Govt

Muhammad Irfan Published February 11, 2022 | 10:00 AM

Libya parliament names rival PM in challenge to unity govt

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2022 ) :Libya faced the challenge of two prime ministers Thursday after parliament named a rival to the existing unity government's chief Abdulhamid Dbeibah, hours after his convoy was targeted in a drive-by shooting.

The appointment of a second prime minister threatens to spark a new power struggle in the war-torn nation.

The House of Representatives, based in Libya's east, "unanimously approved" former interior minister Fathi Bashagha "to head the government," the parliament's spokesman Abdullah Bliheg said.

On Thursday evening Bashagha flew to Tripoli from the eastern city of Tobruk, promising "to open a new chapter" and "reach out to everyone." Thanking Dbeibah for his work, the former fighter pilot said on his arrival at Mitiga airport that he was "confident" that the government would "respect democratic principles" and hand over power.

The move is expected to deepen rivalries between the eastern assembly and Dbeibah's western-based administration in the capital Tripoli, where experts warned of potential violence.

Dbeibah, a construction tycoon appointed a year ago as part of United Nations-led peace efforts, has vowed he would "accept no new transitional phase or parallel authority" and would only hand over power to an elected government.

The UN will continue to recognise his administration, UN spokesman Stephane Dujarric said Thursday.

The vote came hours after Dbeibah's convoy was targeted in a drive-by shooting in Tripoli, but which caused no casualties.

"Dbeibah is refusing to step down, so there is potential for some kind of conflict in Tripoli and beyond," Amanda Kadlec, a former member of the UN Panel of Experts on Libya, told AFP. "It could get ugly really fast".

Dbeibah's administration had a mandate to lead the country to elections last December 24, but the polls were cancelled amid bitter divisions over their legal basis and the candidacies of several controversial figures.

Parliament speaker Aguila Saleh, who like Dbeibah and Bashagha had been a presidential candidate, has since spearheaded efforts to replace the unity government.

The assembly in the eastern port of Tobruk had considered seven candidates to lead the administration.

But shortly before Thursday's confirmation vote, Saleh announced that Bashagha's only remaining challenger, former interior ministry official Khaled al-Bibass, had withdrawn from the race.

The live television feed cut just before the vote took place.

Libya has seen a decade of conflict since the 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi, leaving a patchwork of militias vying for control over an oil-rich country riven by regional divisions.

Experts warned that Thursday's vote threatens a repeat of a 2014 schism which saw two parallel governments emerge.

"Libya has two prime ministers. Again. Groundhog Day," Anas El Gomati of Libyan think tank the Sadeq Institute wrote in a tweet.

The 2014 crisis had seen a UN-backed unity government face off against the parliament, which is backed by eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar -- another candidate in the elections set for December.

Before the December polls were scrapped, Bashagha had travelled to meet Haftar, whose self-proclaimed Libyan Arab Armed Forces said Thursday it backed the decision of parliament.

Bashagha and Dbeibah, both from the powerful western city of Misrata, have the support of rival armed groups in the Libyan capital and the surroundings.

"Bashagha and Dbeibah both have deep connections across western Libya, and the militias will move with whomever they see as having power," Kadlec said.

Related Topics

Assembly Prime Minister Interior Ministry United Nations Interior Minister Parliament Vote Tripoli Lead Libya Tank December Dictator National University TV From Government Race Unity Foods Limited Arab Airport

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 February 2022

36 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th February 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 11th February 2022

41 minutes ago
 Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Bloc ..

Brussels Head Says Ready to Block Attempts of Blocking Region by Freedom Convoy ..

9 hours ago
 Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renai ..

Macron calls for 14 new reactors in nuclear 'renaissance'

9 hours ago
 Review Committee checking performance of ministrie ..

Review Committee checking performance of ministries: Arbab

10 hours ago
 UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Ag ..

UK Parliament Approves Tougher Sanctions Regime Against Russia

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>