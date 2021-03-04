Libya PM hands choice of government to parliament for approval

Tripoli, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Libya's interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Thursday submitted his proposed government for approval by parliament, his office said, a key step towards unifying the war-ravaged nation.

"In accordance with the roadmap of the political agreement... (Dbeibah) handed over to the speaker of the elected parliament his proposals for ministerial portfolios," his office said in a statement.