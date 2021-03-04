UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya PM Hands Choice Of Government To Parliament For Approval

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 04th March 2021 | 11:20 PM

Libya PM hands choice of government to parliament for approval

Tripoli, March 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2021 ) :Libya's interim prime minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah on Thursday submitted his proposed government for approval by parliament, his office said, a key step towards unifying the war-ravaged nation.

"In accordance with the roadmap of the political agreement... (Dbeibah) handed over to the speaker of the elected parliament his proposals for ministerial portfolios," his office said in a statement.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Parliament Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Alleged Bandits Kidnap Over Sixty People From Loca ..

3 minutes ago

UN must impose 'global arms embargo', sanctions on ..

3 minutes ago

Biden Called Off Plans to Strike Second Target in ..

3 minutes ago

Opposition uses corruption money for buying votes ..

3 minutes ago

OPEC+ Allows Oil Output Boost of 130,000 Bpd for R ..

8 minutes ago

Sanctions, Pandemic Hinder Restoration of Syria's ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.