UrduPoint.com

Libya PM-in-waiting Accuses Rival Of Blocking Swearing-in

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2022 | 06:40 PM

Libya PM-in-waiting accuses rival of blocking swearing-in

Tripoli, March 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2022 ) :The Libyan parliament's pick for prime minister has accused his rival in Tripoli of blocking ministers-in-waiting from travelling to the eastern-based assembly to be sworn in.

Former interior minister Fathi Bashagha was appointed last month by the war-torn country's parliament in the eastern city of Tobruk, and his administration was to be sworn in on Thursday.

But Abdulhamid Dbeibah, the head of an interim government appointed in February last year with a mandate to lead the country to elections, has refused to cede power except to an elected government.

In a letter to the prosecutor seen by AFP on Thursday, Bashagha accused "the outgoing government (of) closing Libya's entire airspace".

"This is a violation of the right to movement and an attack (on his government) which is prevented from carrying out its duties," he said in the letter dated Wednesday.

Libya's parliament has been based in the eastern city of Tobruk, hundreds of miles (kilometres) east of Tripoli, since an east-west schism in 2014 following the revolt that had toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi and thrown the country into chaos three years earlier.

Bashagha's appointment leaves Libya once again with two governments, as was the case amid deep east-west divisions from 2014 until 2021.

News channel Libya al-Ahrar on Thursday cited sources close to Bashagha as saying two members of his cabinet, approved by the parliament on Tuesday, had been "detained by an armed group".

It did not name the group, but said Hafed Gaddur and Saleha al-Toumi, Bashagha's nominees for the foreign affairs and culture ministries, respectively, had been "detained as they headed by land towards Tobruk".

Also on Thursday, Basghagha's choice for economy and trade minister Jamal Salem Shaaban announced he would no longer take part in a government "that would bring war and destruction".

He also said Tuesday's vote of confidence had not been transparent and had bypassed parliamentary procedures.

United Nations chief Antonio Guterres' office also said Wednesady he was "concerned over reports that (the vote) fell short of the expected standards of transparency and procedures and included acts of intimidation prior to the session."Dbeibah's government came to power as part of UN-led efforts to turn the page on a decade of violence, and was to lead the country until elections in December -- but the polls were indefinitely postponed amid bitter wrangling over their legal basis and the presence of divisive candidates.

On Tuesday, after parliament passed a vote of confidence in Bashagha's proposed cabinet, Dbeibah condemned what he said was a "blatantly" fraudulent procedure with no quorum and with some MPs counted as voting in favour even though they were absent.

Related Topics

Assembly Attack Prime Minister Interior Minister Parliament Vote Tripoli Salem Lead Libya February December Dictator From Government Cabinet

Recent Stories

US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador ..

US Senate confirms Donald Blome as next ambassador to Pakistan

49 minutes ago
 Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitab ..

Aamir Khan bursts into tears after watching Amitabh’s  ‘Jhund’

1 hour ago
 PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

PM emphasizes educating Seerat-un-Nabi to youth

2 hours ago
 Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against ..

Opp readies draft of no-confidence motion against PM Khan

2 hours ago
 Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ..

Pakistan Navy intercepts, tracks Indian submarine: ISPR

3 hours ago
 ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arr ..

ICC Women 's Cricket World Cup: Pakistani team arrives in Tauranga

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>