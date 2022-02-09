UrduPoint.com

Libya PM Rejects Attempted Ouster By Parliament

Muhammad Irfan Published February 09, 2022 | 09:20 AM

Libya PM rejects attempted ouster by parliament

Tripoli, Feb 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2022 ) :Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdelhamid Dbeibah on Tuesday defied attempts by parliament to replace him, setting up a potential showdown between his western-based government and the assembly in the east.

Dbeibah was named interim leader last year under a UN-backed process aimed at helping the North African country recover from the decade of chaos that followed the ouster of dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

His government had a mandate to lead the country to elections on December 24.

But the polls were cancelled, and parliament has begun interviewing candidates to replace Dbeibah, a process that could spark new east-west power struggles in the troubled nation.

In a televised address on Tuesday, Dbeibah vowed he would resist any attempts by the parliament, which is based in the eastern city of Tobruk, to replace his Tripoli-based government.

"I will accept no new transitional phase or parallel authority," he said, declaring that his government would only hand over power to "an elected government".

He launched a tirade against what he called the "hegemonic political class", accusing it of "stealing the dreams of 2.5 million voters" who had registered to vote in the election.

He further accused parliament of passing laws without meeting the legal quorum for votes.

The UN, western powers and even some members of parliament have called for Dbeibah to stay in his role until elections, for which a new date has not yet been set.

But parliament speaker Aguila Saleh, a leader of the eastern faction who, like Dbeibah was a candidate in the presidential vote, has forged ahead with efforts to have the premier replaced.

On Thursday, parliament members are scheduled to pick between two candidates: powerful former interior minister Fathi Bashagha, 59, and outsider Khaled al-Bibass, 51, a former official in the interior ministry.

Libya has suffered through a decade of conflict since the 2011 revolt that toppled Kadhafi and left a patchwork of militias vying for control over an oil-rich country riven by deep tribal and regional divisions.

Thursday's vote could see a repeat of a 2014 schism which saw two parallel governments emerge.

The parliament has also adopted a "roadmap" towards elections, which looks set to delay the polls further.

It says they must take place within 14 months of an agreement on another divisive issue -- a new constitutional declaration.

Dbeibah said Tuesday that if no new date for elections was set he would launch consultations on "a plan of action" including elections and an amendment of the country's transitional constitution.

Related Topics

Election Assembly Prime Minister Interior Ministry United Nations Interior Minister Parliament Vote Lead December Dictator From Government Agreement Million

Recent Stories

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th Feb ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 9th February 2022

2 minutes ago
 Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Lead ..

Biden Gives Unflattering Opinions of European Leadership in Closed Talks - Repor ..

9 hours ago
 EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to B ..

EU Abandons Restrictions on Financial Support to Burundi Imposed in 2016

10 hours ago
 Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt e ..

Canada string of trade surpluses comes to abrupt end

10 hours ago
 Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to ..

Anderson, Broad left out of England Test squad to face West Indies: ECB

10 hours ago
 Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

Man dies, 5 injured in Nasirabad blast

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>