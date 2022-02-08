Libya police pounce on 'Putin pot'

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Benghazi, Libya, Feb 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2022 ) :Libya's anti-drug squad on Monday announced the discovery of 323 bars of hashish wrapped with images of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The 250-gramme (nine-ounce) bars were found in Al-Marj in the country's northeast, an anti-narcotics authority official told AFP.

Pictures of the pot cache were passed around on social media, each bar wrapped in cellophane and topped with a photograph of the Russian leader with a grim expression and black tie.

Drug and alcohol trafficking have exploded since Libya collapsed into lawlessness after a 2011 revolt that toppled dictator Moamer Kadhafi.