UrduPoint.com

Libya Ready For Polls Despite Wrangling: Elections Chief

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 06:00 PM

Libya ready for polls despite wrangling: elections chief

Tripoli, Oct 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Preparations are almost finished for polls in war-torn Libya, the head of the electoral commission says, despite wrangling over voting laws and warnings the outcome could be contested.

"We are 80 or 90 percent ready" for the presidential and parliamentary votes in December and January, Imed al-Sayeh, head of the country's High National Election Commission (HNEC), said in an interview with AFP.

"I think there will be very strong turnout for these elections, especially as there will be direct presidential polls for the first time since Libya's independence" in 1951, he said at his office in Tripoli.

The polls are part of a United Nations-backed peace process that has seen a year of relative peace following a ceasefire between eastern and western camps in the North African country.

But disputes over the legal and constitutional basis of the ballots and who is eligible to stand raised doubts over the process.

Analysts warned of a return to conflict if the outcome is contested.

The presidential and parliamentary votes were initially set for the same day -- December 24 -- but on Tuesday parliament announced that the legislative elections, the country's first since 2014, would be postponed until January.

The HNEC said in August that more than 2.8 million Libyans had registered for the polls, out of a population of around seven million.

Libya has been ripped apart by violence since the 2011 overthrow of Moamer Kadhafi, who had ruled the vast, oil-rich country with an iron fist since seizing power in a 1969 coup.

Last October's ceasefire between rival eastern and western governments, after UN-hosted talks, led to a transitional government taking office in March to usher the country towards elections at the end of this year.

- Controversial candidates - The eastern-based parliament in Tobruk this week finally adopted a law on legislative polls, but it was rejected the following day by the western-based upper chamber, the High Council of State in Tripoli.

The controversy came weeks after the parliament passed a bill on presidential polls that critics say bypassed due process and was tailor-made to favour a bid by eastern strongman Khalifa Haftar.

Speaking Tuesday, Sayeh said the HNEC had yet to receive the law on legislative polls.

After it does, "measures must be taken to move on with the next stage, registering candidacies," he said.

But with 11 weeks to go, hopefuls have yet to declare their candidacy and campaigning has not officially begun.

Haftar, who led a year-long but ultimately unsuccessful armed campaign to seize the capital, is expected to stand in the presidential poll and has temporarily given up his military role as required by the new law.

He is not the only controversial figure expected to launch a presidential bid.

Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of Moamer, gave a rare interview to The New York Times in July in which he suggested he too may run.

Sayeh said that "everyone has the right to take part in this process, and every Libyan with an identity number can stand for election in the presidential vote." He admitted that logistical problems remain but insisted that they could be overcome.

"The most important thing is that all political actors agree on how the elections are run and that their results are accepted," he said.

But analysts have warned that a contested outcome could yet threaten the collapse of Libya's fragile peace.

"On the day of the polls, the big question will be whether or not ... the integrity of the vote will be questioned," said Anas El Gomati, director of the Sadeq Institute, a Libya-based think tank.

Related Topics

Election Parliament Election Commission Of Pakistan Vote Tripoli Same Independence New York Libya Tank Chamber January March May July August October December All Government Million

Recent Stories

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" ..

The launching ceremony of "Taqseem se Taqseem Tak" authored by Naheed Sultan Mir ..

4 minutes ago
 Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T2 ..

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

18 minutes ago
 Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2 ..

Israeli Pavilion celebrates inauguration at Expo 2020 Dubai

18 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

27 minutes ago
 Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

46 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.