Libya reports 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, 18,834 in total

TRIPOLI, Sep 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2020 ) :The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Monday reported 1,085 new COVID-19 cases, the highest daily rate of infection in the country so far.

The center said in a statement it received a total of 4,297 suspected samples, of which 1,085 were tested positive, adding that 81 patients have recovered and 11 died.

The total number of COVID-19 cases in Libya so far is 18,834, including 2,162 recoveries and 296 deaths, the center confirmed.

A series of precautionary measures against COVID-19 has been taken by the Libyan authorities since the first case was announced in March, which include closing the country's borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings, and imposing a curfew.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June to help the country's pandemic battle, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.