Libya reports 855 new COVID-19 cases

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The National Center for Disease Control of Libya on Thursday reported 885 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the national tally to 46,676.

The center said in a statement that 12 more patients have died, taking the country's death toll to 681 while the nationwide recoveries totaled 25,685, up by 384.

Since the first case announced in March, Libyan authorities have taken measures including closing the country's borders, shutting down schools and mosques, banning public gatherings and imposing a curfew.

China donated medical aid to Libya in June, including 834 nucleic acid diagnostic kits, 5,000 medical protective suits, 15,000 N95 face masks, 100,000 surgical masks, 5,000 pairs of goggles and 5,000 pairs of medical gloves.