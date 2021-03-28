UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya Says Oil Spill Brought Under Control

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Sun 28th March 2021 | 02:20 PM

Libya says oil spill brought under control

TRIPOLI, Libya (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Sunday an oil spill north of the country has been brought under control.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the NOC said the leak occurred in one of the supply lines of the Dahra oilfield.

"Technical teams were able to complete the work and halt the leak," the statement said, while the cause of the spill was not announced.

According to the oil corporation, the leak did not affect production operations.

Dahra oilfield is one of the oldest oilfields in the country and was discovered in the late 1950s with an average daily production of 120,000 barrels.

Related Topics

Facebook Oil Noc Libya Sunday

Recent Stories

SZBA announces shortlists for ‘Contribution to D ..

39 minutes ago

UAE, Tunisia discuss trade cooperation

54 minutes ago

UAE condemns attempted drones attack on Saudi Arab ..

54 minutes ago

Abu Dhabi Chamber Director-General, Ugandan Ambass ..

1 hour ago

Lebanon records 2,957 new COVID-19 cases

3 hours ago

Local Press: UAE welcomes global talent in new vis ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.