Libya says oil spill brought under control

TRIPOLI, Libya (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Mar, 2021 ) :) - Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Sunday an oil spill north of the country has been brought under control.

In a statement posted on its Facebook page, the NOC said the leak occurred in one of the supply lines of the Dahra oilfield.

"Technical teams were able to complete the work and halt the leak," the statement said, while the cause of the spill was not announced.

According to the oil corporation, the leak did not affect production operations.

Dahra oilfield is one of the oldest oilfields in the country and was discovered in the late 1950s with an average daily production of 120,000 barrels.