Libya stresses importance of UN mission for stability

TRIPOLI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2022 ) :Libya's foreign minister on Thursday stressed the importance of the United Nations in Libya for the country's stability.

Foreign Minister Najla Mangoush made this remark when meeting with Stephanie Williams, the adviser to the United Nations secretary-general for Libya, in the capital Tripoli.

"The meeting discussed the latest developments in Libya, as well as obstacles and challenges facing the political process in the country, and means to solve them," Mangoush said in a statement.

The minister "stressed the importance of the positive role of the UN Mission, led by Stephanie Williams, to support stability and reach the desired democracy."Williams praised the efforts of the Libyan government to achieve stability and security.Libya has been suffering instability and chaos since the fall of Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.