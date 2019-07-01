Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Sunday they had destroyed a Turkish drone in a strike on an airport in Tripoli.

"Our fighter (jets) targeted and destroyed a Turkish Bayraktar aircraft as it was taking off" from Mitiga airport, Haftar's self-style Libyan National Army said in a statement on Facebook.

Airport authorities said they had suspended flights "until further notice" following an air strike.