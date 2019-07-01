UrduPoint.com
Libya Strongman's Forces Say Destroy Turkish Drone

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Mon 01st July 2019 | 01:40 AM

Libya strongman's forces say destroy Turkish drone

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2019 ) :The forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar said Sunday they had destroyed a Turkish drone in a strike on an airport in Tripoli.

"Our fighter (jets) targeted and destroyed a Turkish Bayraktar aircraft as it was taking off" from Mitiga airport, Haftar's self-style Libyan National Army said in a statement on Facebook.

Airport authorities said they had suspended flights "until further notice" following an air strike.

