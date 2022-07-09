UrduPoint.com

Libya Traditional Jewellery Hangs On By Silver Thread

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published July 09, 2022 | 09:10 AM

Libya traditional jewellery hangs on by silver thread

Tripoli, July 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :In Tripoli's Old City, young Libyans weave delicate patterns with threads of silver and gold to create traditional filigree jewellery -- reviving an art almost lost through decades of dictatorship and war.

Abdelmajid Zeglam is just 12 years old, but his minutely detailed creations are already selling fast in the streets around a Roman-era archway dedicated to emperor Marcus Aurelius.

"I hesitated at first for fear of failing because I'm young, but my mum encouraged me," Zeglam said.

He is the youngest of 20 or so students, around half of them female, studying at the Libyan academy for Traditional Gold and Silver Crafts, in a building that once served as a French consulate to the Ottoman Empire.

Trainees learn about precious metal alloys before studying the art of filigree, in which beads and threads of the precious materials are woven into intricate designs then soldered together to create jewellery.

"I love it," Zeglam said. "I want to become a petroleum engineer in the mornings and a jeweller in the afternoons." Mohamed al-Miloudi, a 22-year-old civil engineering student in a baseball cap, said he had not missed a class since signing up in September.

"It's a hobby, but I'd like to make it into my trade," he said.

The institute's founder, Abdelnasser Aboughress, said filigree jewellery was an ancient tradition in the North African country.

Related Topics

Student Young Tripoli September Gold Silver Dictator National University Love

Recent Stories

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicia ..

Taiwan Police to Strengthen Security for Politicians After Abe Assassination

8 hours ago
 Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Ar ..

Some 100 Ukrainians Finished Training on HIMARS Artillery Systems - US Defense O ..

8 hours ago
 Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on ..

Daughter of Angola's Dos Santos demands autopsy on foul play fears

8 hours ago
 Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination ..

Trudeau Says 'Incredibly Shocked' by Assassination of Japan's Shinzo Abe

8 hours ago
 UN Chief says multilateralism only way to tackle f ..

UN Chief says multilateralism only way to tackle food, climate crises; proposes ..

8 hours ago
 2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

2 more tested positive for corona in Balochistan

9 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.