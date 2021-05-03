UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya, UK Discuss Healthcare Cooperation

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 03rd May 2021 | 03:30 PM

Libya, UK discuss healthcare cooperation

TRIPOLI, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Libyan Minister of Health Ali Zanati on Sunday met with Kate English, deputy head of the British Mission to Libya, in the capital Tripoli, over the COVID-19 pandemic situation in and healthcare cooperation between the two countries.

"The British diplomat confirmed that her country is willing to support Libya in the field of healthcare, and that (Britain) supports the development of the (Libyan) health sector and is ready to cooperate in what is beneficial to the sector," said a statement issued by the Libyan Ministry of Health.

She also confirmed that Britain will support Libya's medical expertise by sending medical specialists to the North African country, according to the ministry statement.

Confirming Libya's desire for cooperation in training, Zanati noting the need to promote mental health for people in his country, "especially during the state of instability from which Libya has suffered, considering mental health the cornerstone of building capacities."Because of years of armed conflict and political instability, Libyan authorities have been struggling to provide proper services for the people, especially healthcare and education.

Related Topics

Education Tripoli Libya Sunday From

Recent Stories

UAE announces 1,772 new COVID-19 cases, 1,769 reco ..

16 minutes ago

OPEC daily basket price stood at $65.42 a barrel F ..

46 minutes ago

Yas Island firework extravaganza set to light up E ..

46 minutes ago

China reports 11 new COVID-19 cases , all from ove ..

46 minutes ago

Pak- Saudi envoys discuss prime minister's upcomin ..

1 minute ago

Shipping Activity at Port Qasim

1 minute ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.