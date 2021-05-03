Libya, UK discuss healthcare cooperation

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

TRIPOLI, May 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2021 ) :Libyan Minister of Health Ali Zanati on Sunday met with Kate English, deputy head of the British Mission to Libya, in the capital Tripoli, over the COVID-19 pandemic situation in and healthcare cooperation between the two countries.

"The British diplomat confirmed that her country is willing to support Libya in the field of healthcare, and that (Britain) supports the development of the (Libyan) health sector and is ready to cooperate in what is beneficial to the sector," said a statement issued by the Libyan Ministry of Health.

She also confirmed that Britain will support Libya's medical expertise by sending medical specialists to the North African country, according to the ministry statement.

Confirming Libya's desire for cooperation in training, Zanati noting the need to promote mental health for people in his country, "especially during the state of instability from which Libya has suffered, considering mental health the cornerstone of building capacities."Because of years of armed conflict and political instability, Libyan authorities have been struggling to provide proper services for the people, especially healthcare and education.