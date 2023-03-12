UrduPoint.com

Libya Welcomes Resumption Of Diplomatic Relations Between Saudi Arabia, Iran

Umer Jamshaid Published March 12, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Libya welcomes resumption of diplomatic relations between Saudi Arabia, Iran

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Mar, 2023 ) :The Libyan Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation welcomed the agreement of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and Iran to resume diplomatic relations between them, after the success of continuous rounds of dialogue with the support of China, and Omani and Iraqi diplomatic endeavors.

The Libyan Foreign Ministry said on Saturday, "This progress in the relations of the two countries reflects the commitment of all parties to prefer dialogue and peaceful means."It also praised this agreement, which serves the interests of the Kingdom and Iran as well as the whole region, and opens a new chapter to move forward towards developing bilateral relations between the two countries, in which mutual respect and good neighborliness prevail.

Related Topics

Iran China Progress Saudi Arabia All Agreement

Recent Stories

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNO ..

ADX market cap surges to AED2.884 trillion as ADNOC Gas starts trading Monday

4 hours ago
 UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

UAE, Ukraine promoting parliamentary collaboration

6 hours ago
 UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Austral ..

UAE, Australia hold 9th edition of Emirati-Australian Consular Committee

8 hours ago
 Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

Imran Khan postpones Lahore rally till tomorrow

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahor ..

HBL PSL 8: Karachi Kings decide to bat first Lahore Qalandars

9 hours ago
 HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United ..

HBL PSL 8: Peshawar Zalmi defeat Islamabad United by 13 runs

10 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.