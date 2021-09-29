Libya Youth League leader abducted in capital, says UN

Tripoli, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :A Libyan youth leader was abducted by unidentified gunmen after calling for demonstrations in support of scheduled December elections, the UN said, voicing concern for his safety.

Imad al-Harathi, head of the North African country's National Youth League, "was reportedly abducted by unknown armed men from his NYL office in Tripoli on 26 September," the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement late Tuesday.

The abduction of the head of the NYL, a state-linked body, followed "his call for peaceful demonstrations in support of elections on 24 December. His whereabouts remain unknown," the UN mission added.

UNSMIL stressed the importance of the freedom of expression and assembly and called for Harathi's "immediate release and for a prompt and thorough investigation into his abduction".