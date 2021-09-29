UrduPoint.com

Libya Youth League Leader Abducted In Capital, Says UN

Faizan Hashmi 9 minutes ago Wed 29th September 2021 | 05:30 PM

Libya Youth League leader abducted in capital, says UN

Tripoli, Sept 29 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :A Libyan youth leader was abducted by unidentified gunmen after calling for demonstrations in support of scheduled December elections, the UN said, voicing concern for his safety.

Imad al-Harathi, head of the North African country's National Youth League, "was reportedly abducted by unknown armed men from his NYL office in Tripoli on 26 September," the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement late Tuesday.

The abduction of the head of the NYL, a state-linked body, followed "his call for peaceful demonstrations in support of elections on 24 December. His whereabouts remain unknown," the UN mission added.

UNSMIL stressed the importance of the freedom of expression and assembly and called for Harathi's "immediate release and for a prompt and thorough investigation into his abduction".

Related Topics

Assembly United Nations Tripoli Libya September December From

Recent Stories

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau th ..

A prediction about victory of PM Justin Trudeau that proven correct

9 minutes ago
 BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

BoG accepts Wasim Khan’s resignation

9 minutes ago
 Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning P ..

Speakers highlight huge potential for burgeoning Pak-Russia relations at NUST-ho ..

11 minutes ago
 54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

54,675 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

24 minutes ago
 UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek ..

UAE President receives cable of thanks from Greek counterpart for help in exting ..

24 minutes ago
 European equities rebound from recent losses

European equities rebound from recent losses

13 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.