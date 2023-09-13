Open Menu

Libyan City Counts Toll Of Huge Flood, 10,000 Missing

Muhammad Irfan Published September 13, 2023 | 12:40 PM

Libyan city counts toll of huge flood, 10,000 missing

Derna, Libya, Sept 13 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :Libya's eastern city of Derna was counting its dead Wednesday with 2,300 people confirmed killed in devastating flash floods unleashed by Storm Daniel and the Red Cross warning that 10,000 are missing.

Two river dams burst after the storm hit on Sunday afternoon, releasing an enormous surge of water that tore through the Mediterranean coastal city, sweeping away buildings and the people inside them.

By late Tuesday, the confirmed death toll from emergency services in the North African country was at least 2,300, although some officials were quoted as giving figures more than twice as high.

Another 10,000 people were still missing, said Tamer Ramadan of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies.

"The death toll is huge and might reach thousands," Ramadan said.

"We don't have a definite number right now," he said on Tuesday, stressing though that the organisation had independent sources saying "the number of missing people is hitting 10,000 persons so far".

Media reports quoted a spokesman for the interior ministry of Libya's eastern-based government as saying "more than 5,200" people had died in Derna.

The city of Derna, a 300-kilometre (190 mile) drive east of Benghazi, is ringed by hills and bisected by what is normally a dry riverbed in summer, but which became a raging torrent of mud-brown water that also swept away several major bridges.

Derna was home to about 100,000 people, and many of its multi-storey buildings on the banks of the riverbed collapsed, with people, their homes and cars vanishing in the raging waters.

With global concern about the disaster spreading, several nations offered urgent aid and rescue teams to help the war-scarred country that has been overwhelmed by what one UN official called "a calamity of epic proportions".

Elsewhere in eastern Libya, aid group the Norwegian Refugee Council said on Tuesday that "entire villages have been overwhelmed by the floods and the death toll continues to rise".

"Communities across Libya have endured years of conflict, poverty and displacement. The latest disaster will exacerbate the situation for these people. Hospitals and shelters will be overstretched."

Related Topics

Dead Storm Interior Ministry United Nations Water Died Libya Sunday From Government Refugee Ramadan

Recent Stories

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

8 minutes ago
 Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade disc ..

Pakistan Senate delegation joins global trade discussions in Geneva

2 hours ago
 Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

Two UAE aid planes arrive in Benghazi

2 hours ago
 US reiterates support to improve investment climat ..

US reiterates support to improve investment climate in Pakistan

2 hours ago
 Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand ..

Special Court extends till Sept 26 judicial remand of Imran Khan, Qureshi in cip ..

3 hours ago
 UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s end ..

UAE Attorney-General emphasises country&#039;s enduring commitment to rule of la ..

4 hours ago
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Albania to UAE

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 13 September 202 ..

5 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 13 September 2023

6 hours ago
 Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in ..

Sharjah Ruler to debate foreign terms in Arabic in Cairo

13 hours ago
 Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in poll ..

Bilawal vows to defeat anti-state elements in polls

15 hours ago
 Race against time to find survivors 4 days after M ..

Race against time to find survivors 4 days after Morocco quake

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous