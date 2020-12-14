Libyan MP dies of Covid-19 in Morocco hospital

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Dec, 2020 ) :Libyan MP Omar Garmil has died in Morocco weeks after being infected with Covid-19, multiple sources said Monday.

The UN-recognised Government of National Accord (GNA) in Tripoli and the UN mission in Libya offered their condolences without mentioning the cause or place of his death Sunday.

Garmil had participated in a meeting in Tangiers in late November with 120 other members of Libya's House of Representatives, where MPs pledged to "end the divisions" that plague their country.

He was then hospitalised in Tangiers, where he died from Covid-19 on Sunday, according to a Moroccan diplomatic source.