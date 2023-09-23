Open Menu

Libyan Swimmer Braves Floods To Save Sister, Nephew In Derna

Muhammad Irfan Published September 23, 2023 | 02:31 AM

Libyan swimmer braves floods to save sister, nephew in Derna

TRIPOLI, Libya , Sep 21 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :When Anwar al-Shalawi walked down the stairs, he found his sister and nephew struggling to save themselves amid unprecedented flooding in the Libyan city of Derna.

Mediterranean storm Daniel struck Libya's eastern coast on Sept. 10, causing deadly flooding in several Libyan cities. Derna was hardest hit by the floods, causing the city's dams to burst, washing away homes and people.

"I was asleep on the second floor in our three-story house when I woke up to the sound of a big explosion," al-Shalawi, a proficient swimmer, told Anadolu.

"Water was everywhere. I rushed downstairs to look for my sister and nephew," he recalled.

As he moved down to the first floor, al-Shalawi could not find his sister as the place was totally submerged in water.

"I saw nothing but floating furniture. I couldn't see my sister nor my 12-year-old nephew," al-Shalawi said.

Immediately, he decided to brave the floods to search for his sister and nephew.

"I began to swim through all the rooms on the first floor. I had a very short time since the place was completely submerged in water."

