Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2021 ) :Oil-rich Libya has been mired in chaos since dictator Moamer Kadhafi was ousted and killed in a popular uprising backed by a NATO air campaign a decade ago.

In recent years a UN-recognised government has been based in Tripoli while the strongman Khalifa Haftar has supported a parallel administration based in the east.

Following an October ceasefire, a unity government has finally been approved to rule until scheduled December elections.