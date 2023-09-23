Open Menu

Libya's Flood-hit Derna To Host Reconstruction Conference: Authorities

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2023 | 05:50 PM

Benghazi, Libya, Sept 23 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2023 ) :Libya's eastern-based administration Friday said that it would host an international conference next month in the flood-hit port city of Derna to aid reconstruction efforts.

A tsunami-sized flash flood broke through two aging dams upstream from Derna after a hurricane-strength storm lashed the area on September 10, razing entire neighborhoods and sweeping thousands of people into the sea.

"The government invites the international community to participate in the conference planned for October 10 in Derna to present modern, rapid projects for the reconstruction of the city," the administration said in a statement.

It said the conference was being held in "response to the demands of residents of the stricken city of Derna and other towns that suffered damage" during the flooding.

