Benghazi, Libya, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on Monday announced they had taken control of the coastal city of Sirte from fighters loyal to the UN-recognised government.

"Sirte has been totally liberated... from terrorist groups," Ahmad al-Mesmari, spokesman for Haftar's forces, said on television following an operation that lasted just hours.