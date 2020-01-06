UrduPoint.com
Libya's Haftar Forces Say They Have Taken Control Of Sirte

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Mon 06th January 2020 | 11:00 PM

Libya's Haftar forces say they have taken control of Sirte

Benghazi, Libya, Jan 6 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ) :Forces of Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on Monday announced they had taken control of the coastal city of Sirte from fighters loyal to the UN-recognised government.

"Sirte has been totally liberated... from terrorist groups," Ahmad al-Mesmari, spokesman for Haftar's forces, said on television following an operation that lasted just hours.

