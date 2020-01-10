Benghazi, Libya, Jan 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2020 ) :Eastern Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar late Thursday rejected calls for a ceasefire by Turkey and Russia and announced a continuation of his military operations.

In a statement read by his spokesman Ahmad al-Mesmari, Haftar claimed that a revival of the political process and the country's stability could only be assured by the "eradication of terrorist groups" and the dissolution of militia controlling Tripoli.

Haftar's forces in April launched an offensive against the capital, seat of the UN-recognised Government of National Accord.