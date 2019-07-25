UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's Haftar Vows 'victory' Imminent In Tripoli

Faizan Hashmi 36 seconds ago Thu 25th July 2019 | 01:50 AM

Libya's Haftar vows 'victory' imminent in Tripoli

Benghazi, Libya, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2019 ) :Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar on Wednesday vowed imminent victory in his fight to wrest control of the capital Tripoli from the country's UN-recognised government.

"The victory flag will soon be raised in our capital... the meeting with victory is so close to the goal for which so many lives have been sacrificed," he said in a speech broadcast by pro-Haftar Al-Hadath television.

Haftar, whose forces control Libya's east and much of the country's south, launched an offensive in April to take the capital.

His fighters have faced fierce resistance from forces backing the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA).

At least 1,000 people have been killed in the battle for Tripoli, according to the World Health Organization.

Dressed in a white uniform adorned with medals, Haftar told his forces to respect Tripoli residents but to be "ruthless and without mercy" with those who have taken up arms against them.

Forces loyal to the GNA said they fought off a "major" attack Monday led by Haftar that left casualties on both sides.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Amy meanwhile said they had "made progress" on the front lines to the south of Tripoli.

Related Topics

Attack World Tripoli Progress Libya April TV From Government

Recent Stories

President of Uzbekistan praises ties with UAE

2 hours ago

733,506 pilgrims arrive in Saudi Arabia through al ..

2 hours ago

Amal Al Qubaisi invites Chairman of Russian State ..

2 hours ago

WeWork to launch first UAE location in early 2020 ..

2 hours ago

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minis ..

2 hours ago

Boeing reports biggest-ever loss as 737 MAX ground ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.