Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2021 ) :Libya's powerful interior minister in the UN-recognised government on Sunday escaped an assassination attempt on a highway near the capital Tripoli, an official from his inner circle told.

The convoy of Fathi Bashagha "was fired on from an armoured car while he was on the highway. His police escort returned fire. Two of the assailants were arrested and a third is in hospital," the source said, adding that "the minister is fine".