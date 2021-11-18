UrduPoint.com

Libya's Parliament Speaker Says Will Run For Presidency

Libya's parliament speaker says will run for presidency

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2021 ) :The speaker of Libya's eastern-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, said he would run in next month's presidential election, after a military strongman and the son of Libya's former dictator made similar announcements.

"I announce my candidacy for the presidency," Saleh said in a televised speech.

He said he would seek to "turn the page on conflict, look towards the future" and launch a process of national reconciliation, which he said was a "pillar of a stable nation".

"I commit to respecting the constitutional declaration, to guaranteeing the independency of the judiciary and preserving Libya's unity and independence," he said, adding that establishing a democratic system to guarantee freedoms, justice and equality for all was among his priorities.

Saleh still needs to register with the electoral commission to run in the December 24 poll.

His announcement comes a day after Libya's eastern military chief Khalifa Haftar, a Saleh ally, registered to run for the presidency.

That move came just days after Seif al-Islam Kadhafi, son of former dictator Moamer Kadhafi, declared his own candidacy, a decade after his father's death in a NATO-backed uprising.

Libya's first ever direct presidential poll would mark the climax of a process launched by the United Nations to try to draw a line under years of violence and division in the oil-rich nation.

But the path to the ballot box has been lined with disputes over the constitutional basis for the polls and the powers to be given to whoever wins.

Many observers have warned there are no guarantees the opposing sides will respect the result of the election.

