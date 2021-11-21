UrduPoint.com

Libya's PM Dbeibah Registers For Presidential Bid: TV

Muhammad Irfan 49 seconds ago Sun 21st November 2021 | 09:40 PM

Libya's PM Dbeibah registers for presidential bid: TV

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2021 ) :Libya's interim Prime Minister Abdulhamid Dbeibah on Sunday registered his candidacy for next month's presidential election, local media reported.

Dbeibah signed documents at the HNEC electoral commission in the capital Tripoli, according to footage broadcast live by local television, the day before the deadline for registrations.

