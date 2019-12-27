UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's UN-backed Govt Requests Turkish Military Support: Official

Sumaira FH 28 seconds ago Fri 27th December 2019 | 11:40 PM

Libya's UN-backed govt requests Turkish military support: official

Istanbul, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2019 ) :Libya's UN-recognized unity government in Tripoli has requested military support from Turkey, an agreement which Ankara will honour, President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's top press aide said on Friday.

"Libya's government has requested Turkey's military support. As President Erdogan said, we will of course honour our agreement," Fahrettin Altun tweeted.

His comments come a day after Erdogan said the Turkish parliament would vote on January 8 or 9 on a motion to send troops to Libya in a bid to bolster the government in Tripoli against strongman Khalifa Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army.

"We're supporting the internationally recognized legitimate government in Libya. Outside powers must stop supporting illegitimate groups against the Libyan government," Altun wrote.

New reports have claimed that Russia has sent mercenaries to fight on Haftar's side -- which was denied by Moscow. The United Nations has also accused the strongman's forces of recruiting fighters from Sudan.

"As we support the Libyan government, we do not want Libya to be a war zone," Altun said.

"Those regional forces working to reestablish repressive regimes unaccountable to people are active in Libya. Their efforts to install client governments will not succeed." Ankara signed a security and military cooperation deal with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) in November.

Separately, it also inked a maritime jurisdiction agreement with the GNA -- which has drawn international criticism including from Greece.

That deal sets a maritime boundary between the two countries which Athens says does not take into account the island of Crete, at a time when regional players are vying to exploit gas reserves in the eastern Mediterranean.

"Our maritime agreement with Libya ensures that Turkey's freedom of movement in the high seas is not undermined," Altun tweeted.

"It also ensures a strong relationship with the Libyan government. We are committed to stability and peace both in Libya and in the Mediterranean."

Related Topics

Army United Nations Moscow Russia Turkey Parliament Vote Tripoli Athens Ankara Sudan Libya Greece Tayyip Erdogan January November Gas From Government Agreement Top Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

President, Prime Minister, FM grieved over loss of ..

22 minutes ago

Hundreds join final Gaza-Israel border protests fo ..

22 minutes ago

Air, sea, ground search for Hawaii copter with 7 a ..

22 minutes ago

George Michael's sister dies on anniversary of pop ..

22 minutes ago

Female star Sherrock's world darts run ends

22 minutes ago

Philander confirms Somerset move

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.