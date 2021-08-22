UrduPoint.com

Liechtenstein's Princess Consort Marie Dies Aged 81

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Sun 22nd August 2021 | 01:50 AM

Liechtenstein's Princess consort Marie dies aged 81

Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Princess Marie, the wife of the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein Hans-Adam II, died Saturday after suffering a stroke earlier this week. She was 81.

Princess Marie had suffered a stroke on Wednesday and died Saturday afternoon in hospital, the Princely House said in a statement.

Her family had gathered around her, and after receiving the last rites, she "passed peacefully and with great trust in God", the statement said.

The princess consort had like her husband largely stepped back from public life in Liechtenstein, a small principality nestled between Austria and Switzerland with nearly 40,000 inhabitants.

Prince Hans-Adam II, who took over the regency in 1989, handed management of the principality's affairs to his eldest son, Hereditary Prince Alois, in 2004.

Princess Marie was born in Prague in 1940 to Count Fedinand Carl Kinsky von Wchinitz und Tettau and Countess Henriette as one of seven children.

Her family was expelled in 1945 from what was then Czechoslovakia and fled to Germany.

She attended the academy for Applied Graphics at the University of Munich, and worked as a commercial artist until her engagement to Prince Hans Adam II in 1965.

They were married two years later and had four children.

nl/har

Related Topics

Married Died Wife Germany Prague Munich Austria Switzerland Liechtenstein God Family From

Recent Stories

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in ..

Dortmund crash to first defeat against Freiburg in 11 years

2 hours ago
 Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jerse ..

Jakobsen wins Vuelta sprint to reclaim green jersey

2 hours ago
 Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Com ..

Over 4 Million Lebanese to Run Out of Water in Coming Days Over Power Shortages ..

2 hours ago
 Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

Rugby Championship: Second round at a glance

3 hours ago
 Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' c ..

Italy asks Chile to extradite 'Operation Condor' criminals

3 hours ago
 Football: Spanish La Liga results

Football: Spanish La Liga results

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.