Geneva, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2021 ) :Princess Marie, the wife of the reigning Prince of Liechtenstein Hans-Adam II, died Saturday after suffering a stroke earlier this week. She was 81.

Princess Marie had suffered a stroke on Wednesday and died Saturday afternoon in hospital, the Princely House said in a statement.

Her family had gathered around her, and after receiving the last rites, she "passed peacefully and with great trust in God", the statement said.

The princess consort had like her husband largely stepped back from public life in Liechtenstein, a small principality nestled between Austria and Switzerland with nearly 40,000 inhabitants.

Prince Hans-Adam II, who took over the regency in 1989, handed management of the principality's affairs to his eldest son, Hereditary Prince Alois, in 2004.

Princess Marie was born in Prague in 1940 to Count Fedinand Carl Kinsky von Wchinitz und Tettau and Countess Henriette as one of seven children.

Her family was expelled in 1945 from what was then Czechoslovakia and fled to Germany.

She attended the academy for Applied Graphics at the University of Munich, and worked as a commercial artist until her engagement to Prince Hans Adam II in 1965.

They were married two years later and had four children.

