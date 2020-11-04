UrduPoint.com
Life expectancy rises for Australians

CANBERRA, Nov 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :The life expectancy of Australians has continued to rise, according to the data released by the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Wednesday.

An Australian female born between 2017 and 2019 has a life expectancy of 85.0 years, compared to 80.9 years for a male born in the same time.

"Male life expectancy has increased by 0.2 years since 2016-2018, and by 1.6 years in the past ten years. Female life expectancy has increased by 0.1 years since 2016-2018, and by 1.1 years in the past decade," ABS Demography Director Lauren Ford said in a media release.

She said Australians have a higher life expectancy than countries such as New Zealand, Britain and the United States.

The life expectancy for males has improved at a faster rate than that for females over the last 30 years, according to the ABS, with the gap falling from 6.

4 years at birth in 1988 to 4.1 years.

An Australian male aged 50 in 2019 could expect to live another 32.9 years and a female another 36.3 years.

"This is longer than life expectancies at birth, as most 50 year olds have successfully made it through the first several decades of life," Ford said.

Victoria, Australia's second most populous state, had the highest life expectancy at birth for males at 81.8 years ad second-highest for females at 85.5 percent.

The Northern Territory, which has Australia's highest proportion of indigenous people, had the lowest life expectancy for males and females at 75.5 years and 80.6 years respectively.

