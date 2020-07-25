UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life In Bubble 'challenging And Intense' For England's Pope

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Sat 25th July 2020 | 02:10 AM

Life in bubble 'challenging and intense' for England's Pope

Manchester, United Kingdom, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2020 ) :England batsman Ollie Pope said life in a bio-secure bubble was "challenging and intense" after making valuable runs during the third Test against the West Indies.

Pope's unbeaten 91 guided England to 258-4 at stumps on Friday's first day at Old Trafford.

It was an important innings, with England slipping to 92-3 after losing the toss in the finale of a three-match campaign currently level at 1-1.

Pope's four previous knocks this series had yielded a combined tally of just 43 runs.

The 22-year-old admitted after stumps he had struggled with the protocols put in place for a series marking international cricket's return from the coronavirus lockdown, with both sides confined to on-site hotels at grounds for the duration of the campaign.

"To be honest, I've found it challenging being in such an intense environment," said Pope.

"I've missed out in the first two games and not been able to get away.

"The hotel overlooks the cricket ground, you can't go out for a coffee, you can't see your family... it isn't easy.

"You can actually think about your batting, your failures, a little more than normal so to get runs is a nice feeling." Pope added: "In the second innings (of the first Test) at Southampton I got out late in the day and 20 minutes after getting out I was back in my room. It ends up playing in your mind over and over again." But Pope said his team-mates had helped him to maintain his morale.

"The lads get around you, and it is tight-knit, so if someone is struggling a bit mentally we have each other's back."Pope received fine support on Friday from Jos Buttler in an unbroken stand of 136, with the wicketkeeper's 56 not out his first fifty in 14 Test innings.

"One of the things we talk about is if you get yourself in, cash in and make it as big as possible," said Pope.

Related Topics

Cricket Hotel Fine Nice Jos Southampton Old Trafford Family From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Ajman Ruler pardons 62 inmates ahead of Eid Al Adh ..

3 hours ago

England v West Indies 3rd Test scoreboard

2 hours ago

Bukhari thanks UAE-based Pakistanis for supporting ..

2 hours ago

Rights groups urge Palestinian Authority to free p ..

2 hours ago

Tighter mask rules, more tests as WHO warns of Eur ..

2 hours ago

UAE underlines need to balance health and economic ..

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.