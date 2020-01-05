UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Life's A Beach For Mourinho In FA Cup Ball Complaint

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 34 seconds ago Sun 05th January 2020 | 11:20 PM

Life's a beach for Mourinho in FA Cup ball complaint

London, Jan 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2020 ) :Jose Mourinho claimed Tottenham's stars were unsettled during their 1-1 draw against Middlesbrough because the FA Cup ball was too light.

Mourinho's side needed a second half equaliser from Lucas Moura to earn a third round replay after falling behind to Ashley Fletcher's strike at the Riverside Stadium.

But Mourinho suggested the different weight of the FA Cup ball compared to the Premier League one made it difficult for his team to impose themselves on their second tier opponents.

"I think this ball is beach ball.

It's too light. I don't think it helps the players. But that's not an excuse," he told BT Sport.

Mourinho wasn't happy with Middlesbrough's goal either, suggesting it would have been ruled out by VAR if the system had been in use.

Only Premier League stadiums have VAR, so Championship Middlesbrough were operating without the controversial reviews.

"Yeah because the Middlesbrough goal is offside. VAR would give (the offside decision)," Mourinho said.

"The referee was not some guy in an office 200 miles away (today)."

Related Topics

Middlesbrough Riverside From Weight Premier League Tottenham

Recent Stories

55 companies benefit from AEO Programme: FCA

2 hours ago

UAE reviews plans to combat terrorism, money laund ..

2 hours ago

ADIB provides US$80 million Shariah-compliant fina ..

4 hours ago

Number of registered trademarks in UAE increases b ..

4 hours ago

Sharjah Ruler gifts 425 rare artifacts to Egypt

4 hours ago

DHCC introduces regulations for lactation consulta ..

5 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.