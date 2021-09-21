UrduPoint.com

Lifting Of US Travel Ban 'great News': Air France Chief

Faizan Hashmi 27 seconds ago Tue 21st September 2021 | 12:00 AM

Paris, Sept 20 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2021 ) :Washington's decision to lift restrictions on incoming travellers vaccinated against Covid-19 is "great news", Air France-KLM chief executive Benjamin Smith told AFP Monday.

The airline group will be able to quickly ramp up capacity, Smith said, saying that there was "pent-up demand" from business travellers and families hoping to be reunited.

"This is great news for our group, for our airlines -- this is our most important market," Smith said.

Air France kept all aircraft flying on reduced timetables and can bring back staff who were furloughed rather than laid off, he added.

"We've been waiting for this for more than a year and a half, so it's very good news for our sector, and especially for our customers.""Every time restrictions have been lifted around the world, we've seen a leap in reservations," Smith said.

He added that since Air France-KLM made around 40 percent of its revenue on routes across the North Atlantic before the coronavirus pandemic, the reopening will allow for "improved earnings".

