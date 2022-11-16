Liftoff! NASA launches mega Moon rocket, ushering new era of exploration

(@FahadShabbir)

Kennedy Space Center, United States, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2022 ) :NASA launched the most powerful rocket ever built on a journey to the Moon on Wednesday, in a spectacular blaze of light and sound that marked the start of the space agency's new flagship program, Artemis.

The 32-story tall Space Launch System (SLS) blasted off from the storied Kennedy Space Center in Florida at 01:47 am (0647 GMT), producing a record 8.8 million Pounds (39 meganewtons) of thrust.

"What you have done today will inspire generations to come, thank you!" Charlie Blackwell-Thompson, NASA's first female launch director, told cheering teammates.

Fixed to the rocket's top was the uncrewed Orion spaceship that will orbit Earth's nearest neighbor, in a test run for later flights that should see the first woman and first person of color touch down on lunar soil by the mid-2020s.

About two hours after launch, NASA said the spacecraft had completed a propulsive maneuver to escape the pull of Earth's gravity and was on its path to the Moon.

"Trans-lunar injection burn complete! NASA Orion is on its way to the Moon!" tweeted Jim Free, NASA's associate administrator for exploration systems.

America last sent astronauts to the Moon during the Apollo era, from 1969-1972.